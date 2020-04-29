Coronavirus

Consumers fear the future of the meat industry in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- By now, consumers are accustomed to seeing bare shelves in the paper products aisles of supermarkets as well as fresh meat counters where bargains vanish almost as soon as butchers place them there. But now there's concern about future stocks of protein like chicken, pork and beef.

Amal Balarjee told ABC11 while looking for a space in line at the chicken sale on the NC State Fairgrounds, "Some of those big plants are closing, and people don't want to come to work because of COVID-19!"

He's aware of the reports that meat processing plants in states including North Carolina had workers who tested positive for the coronavirus. Some of their coworkers felt their own safety was compromised, so health authorities worked with the affected businesses to remove those workers from the plants.

RELATED: 'We don't feel safe:' Smithfield Foods workers concerned about COVID-19 on the job

"We're currently monitoring North Carolina's several plants where employees have tested positive for COVID-19," said state emergency management director Mike Sprayberry. "We want to extend a special thanks to the strike team members as well as to the employees who work so hard in those meat processing plants to ensure the state and nation have proteins like pork and poultry available to eat."

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler said while there's no shortage of protein that's destined for North Carolina's grocery stores, "It may not be in today, the day you want it. It may not be in the cuts you want. But it will be protein, it will be nutritious and it will be safe."

Allen Thompson got that message while waiting for his turn in the long chicken line.

"They just told us all they had was drumsticks. No white meat like I wanted," he said.

Authorities say consumers should try to be patient while shopping for some food that's temporarily out of stock, and avoid hoarding.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighhealthcoronavirusbeefnorth carolina newsconsumercovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Durham County reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths
New models show NC has flattened the curve but spread continues
Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines
Wake County allows stay-at-home order to expire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham County reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths
New models show NC has flattened the curve but spread continues
Wake County allows stay-at-home order to expire
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
What it's like to have one of the most dangerous 'essential' jobs
NC hairstylist will reopen shop despite governor's order
Durham restaurant damaged in explosion reopens
Show More
Cooper responds to Gaston Co. order about businesses reopening
UNC System plans to reopen campuses for 2020 fall semester
Custom car shop lifts spirits with banners for Roxboro senior athletes
Youth soccer league plans safety precautions for next season
12-year-old girl speaks out after grueling COVID-19 experience
More TOP STORIES News