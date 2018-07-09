Cookies, scones and bread: Here are the 5 best bakeries in Chapel Hill

FOOD & DRINK

Photo: Bread & Butter/Yelp

Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture for freshly baked pastries, bread, cookies and more.

1. Bread & Butter



Photo: kelly w./Yelp

Topping the list is Bread & Butter. Located at 503 W. Rosemary St., this is the highest-rated bakery in Chapel Hill, boasting 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp. According to its website, the establishment offers a rotating assortment of pastries, brioche A'tete and brioche cinnamon rolls. The coffee is roasted by Counter Culture out of Durham and the loose-leaf teas are all organic and fair trade.

Yelp reviewer Nikkan D. wrote, "The blueberry scones are honestly one of the best scones I've had -- toasty and crisp on the outside and deliciously soft on the inside. Wonderful atmosphere with a great space for working."

2. Great Harvest Bread Co



Photo: Great Harvest Bread Co./Yelp

Next up is Great Harvest Bread Co, situated at 229 S. Elliott Road. With 4.5 stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite. Great Harvest, with outposts around the world, mills its whole-grain flour every morning and uses traditional bread making methods.

Grab a loaf of challah, rosemary garlic or orange blossom bread. Or try the brownie bread muffins, raspberry scones or ginger snaps. Check the website to see what's currently available.

Hungry? Sandwiches come on your choice of bread and include red onion, romaine lettuce, tomato, white wine Dijon mustard and mayonnaise. Try the turkey and Swiss or the roast beef with blue cheese spread.

3. Insomnia Cookies
Photo: nina v./Yelp

Insomnia Cookies, located at 145 E. Franklin St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery four stars out of 49 reviews. With locations nationwide, the chain sells cookies individually or in packs of six, 12 or 24.

Traditional cookies come in oatmeal raisin, white chocolate macadamia and sugar, with deluxe options like triple chocolate chip, s'mores and chocolate peanut butter cup. Looking to cool off? Try the cookiewich -- ice cream stuffed between two cookies -- or get a brownie a la mode.

4. Weaver Street Market



Photo: lisa w./Yelp

Weaver Street Market, a bakery and grocery store, is another go-to, with four stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. While the pastry menu is seasonal, current offerings include blueberry lemon quick bread, strawberry-blueberry shortcake and blueberry brioche coffeecake, according to its website. Head over to 716 Market St. to see for yourself.

5. Guglhupf Bake Shop



Photo: lisa w./Yelp

Then there's Guglhupf Bake Shop, which has earned four stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp. The bakery follows European baking methods and offers breads that span from traditional Viennoiserie to an ever-changing selection of cookies, scones, muffins, desserts, tarts, tortes and holiday specials. Custom wedding cakes are also available. You can find the bakery at 1800 E. Franklin St., Suite 24.
