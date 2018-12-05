FOOD & DRINK

CoreLife Eatery brings healthy fast-casual bowls to Raleigh

Photo: CoreLife Eatery/Yelp

By Hoodline
A fast-casual New American spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 200 Crossroads Blvd., Suite #100, the fresh addition is called CoreLife Eatery.

Part of a national chain that has locations across the country, this spot specializes in greens bowls, grain bowls, broth bowls and more. Vegetarian and vegan options are available. Take a gander at the full menu here.

With a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is still finding its footing.

S. L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 30, wrote, "I was so excited when I saw what CoreLife offered! We have a huge shortage of places around Cary where we can get healthy food like this in a fast casual setting."

And D. S. wrote, "I had the barbecue ranch chicken rice bowl. Great flavors in the purple rice, chicken and other ingredients. The barbecue sauce was just OK."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. CoreLife Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCary
FOOD & DRINK
$100,000 in red meat, chicken donated to Food Bank by U.S. Foods
From health food to hot pot: get to know the 3 newest eateries to launch in Cary
Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend
New charges against Raleigh contractor accused of not doing jobs
Apex mom couldn't find wrapping paper with African American Santa, so she made her own
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Durham bottle shop, Sam's Quik Shop, to close Dec. 31
Fayetteville's red light cameras still a go despite state investigation
First beauty steam bar in the country is right here in Raleigh
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
Show More
Wake County drops fees for parks, nature preserves
New details in allegations of flagrant absentee ballot fraud in Bladen Co.
Man gets life sentence after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing
$100,000 in red meat, chicken donated to Food Bank by U.S. Foods
First baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor
More News