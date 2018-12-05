A fast-casual New American spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 200 Crossroads Blvd., Suite #100, the fresh addition is called CoreLife Eatery.
Part of a national chain that has locations across the country, this spot specializes in greens bowls, grain bowls, broth bowls and more. Vegetarian and vegan options are available. Take a gander at the full menu here.
With a three-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is still finding its footing.
S. L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 30, wrote, "I was so excited when I saw what CoreLife offered! We have a huge shortage of places around Cary where we can get healthy food like this in a fast casual setting."
And D. S. wrote, "I had the barbecue ranch chicken rice bowl. Great flavors in the purple rice, chicken and other ingredients. The barbecue sauce was just OK."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. CoreLife Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
CoreLife Eatery brings healthy fast-casual bowls to Raleigh
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News