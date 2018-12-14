Craving barbecue? Here are Fayetteville's top 3 options | Hoodline

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue spots in Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
---
1. Mission Bbq
Photo: Rachel S./Yelp
Topping the list is Mission BBQ. Located at 1932 Skibo Road, the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and sandwiches, is the highest rated barbecue spot in Fayetteville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 302 reviews on Yelp.
Mission BBQ, which is spread out across 16 states, believes there's nothing more American than barbecue on your plate, according to its website.
On the menu, expect to find brisket, pulled pork, chicken, turkey, salmon and racks of ribs on plates or stuffed in sandwiches. Pair meals with baked beans, mac and cheese or a side of greens. The spot also provides build-your-own "pick-up packs" with your choice of meat, sides, bread and sauces. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
2. Mac's Speed Shop - Fayetteville
Photo: Richard R./Yelp
Next up is Mac's Speed Shop - Fayetteville, situated at 482 N. McPherson Church Road With four stars out of 1,004 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and traditional American spot, serving barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
With eight locations in total, Mac's Speed Shop serves a wide selection of barbecue and Mexican-inspired eats, according to its website.
Look for barbecue platters, wing dings, pulled pork sandwiches and greens along with a selection of quesadillas and tacos. Start with the brisket, beef and black bean chili and finish with the cornmeal fried catfish with jalapeno tarter sauce. (Take a glimpse at the full menu here.)
3. Texas Roadhouse
Photo: Dani M./Yelp
Texas Roadhouse, located at 4195 Sycamore Dairy Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse four stars out of 146 reviews.
The spot, which debuted 25 years ago, has more than 450 locations across 49 states and four countries, according to its website.
On the menu, expect to find steak, ribs, chicken, seafood, burgers and sandwiches. Start with the "rattlesnake bites," fried jalapeno and jack cheese served alongside Cajun horseradish sauce. Finish with a half or full slab of ribs sprinkled with seasonings and drizzled with barbecue sauce. (Take a look at the full menu here.)