Craving barbecue? Here are the top 3 spots in Goldsboro to visit now

McCall's Bar-B-Que & Seafood. | Photo: Melissa I./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best barbecue around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue outlets in Goldsboro, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Wilber's Barbeque



Photo: christy e./Yelp

Topping the list is local staple Wilber's Barbeque. Located at 4172 US Highway 70 East, this is the highest-rated barbecue joint in Goldsboro, boasting four stars out of 202 reviews on Yelp. According to its website, the restaurant has hosted political leaders like President George W. Bush Sr., President Bill Clinton and former Govs. Jim Hunt and Terry Sanford.

Menu items include pit-cooked chicken, served with coleslaw, potato salad and hush puppies; fried gizzards; barbecue sandwiches and more. Finish your meal with an array of desserts, including assorted pies, ice cream and banana pudding. (Find the full menu here.)

2. McCall's Bar-B-Que & Seafood



Photo: jay t./Yelp

Next up is McCall's Bar-B-Que & Seafood, situated at 139 Millers Chapel Road. With four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the casual spot has proven to be a local favorite. Open since 1989, it specializes in pit-cooked barbecue pork and Calabash-style seafood, as well as homestyle specialties, country vegetables and homemade desserts.

Look for the barbecue chicken combination, served with tea or a soft drink, french fries and hush puppies. Or, check out the white or dark barbecue pork and fried or barbecue chicken classics. The restaurant also offers traditional sides, like barbecue potatoes, french fries, green beans, potato salad, butter beans, Brunswick stew, field peas and more.

3. Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q



Photo: Tenzin C./Yelp

Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q, located at 2904 US Highway 70 West, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews.

The North Carolina chain, with dozens of locations across the state, offers menu items like a dark chicken platter with coleslaw, potato salad and hush puppies; fresh eastern Carolina-style pulled pork on a steamed bun with or without coleslaw; and shrimp barbecue with coleslaw, french fries and hush puppies.

Yelper Kyle V. wrote, "Pretty high quality chicken for a fast-food-style restaurant. The staff is extremely friendly, which makes you feel right at home."
