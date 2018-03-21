Craving Breakfast? Check Out These 3 New Raleigh Spots

New York Bagel Cafe & Deli
301 Glenwood Ave., Ste 180., Downtown
Photo: Holly k./Yelp
New York Bagel Cafe & Deli offers more than a dozen freshly-baked bagel options and a dozen spreads. Besides breakfast sandwiches, the deli also has a lengthy sandwich menu, and it serves muffins, pancakes and breakfast platters. The cafe has a children's menu.
Yelp users are excited about New York Bagel Cafe & Deli, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on the site.
Yelper Holly K., who reviewed New York Bagel Cafe & Deli on March 15th, wrote, "These are the closest I have found to bagels that taste like real bagels in Raleigh. I always go with the sun-dried tomato or I also like the everything egg."
David S. noted, "Really great food, atmosphere, and staff! Awesome outside patio for when you don't want to sit inside on those nice sunny days. Lunch sandwiches are really good as well."
New York Bagel Cafe & Deli is open weekdays from 6am-4pm, and weekends from 7am-5pm.
The Smashed Waffle Company
2304 Hillsborough St., Wade
Photo: The Smashed waffle Company/Yelp
Smash Waffles was created by "two dudes from NC on a quest to make the best waffle ever tasted" and bills itself as being "not your ordinary waffle."
The restaurant serves up waffles, such as the "Quilted Pig" with maple icing and candied bacon crumbles, the "Cereal Thriller" with sweet cream icing and fruity pebbles, and the "Swirly Sin" with brown sugar butter sauce and cream cheese icing. It also has savory waffle-wiches and ice cream waffle-wiches. The eatery also delivers.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 39 reviews on Yelp, Smash Waffles has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Roger K., who reviewed The Smashed Waffle Company on March 5th, wrote, " I have a sweet tooth the size of Africa, and I enjoy trying new sweet treats. I love waffles and when I found out about this spot I made it my business to get downtown to try them."
And Brandon S. wrote, "How is a softball team like a waffle? They both depend on a good batter, and Smash Waffles employees are good at whipping up those waffles."
The Smashed Waffle Company is open Friday and Saturday from 7am-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 7am-10pm.
A Place At The Table
300 W. Hargett St., Warehouse District
Photo: michelle b./Yelp
A Place At The Table is a pay-what-you-can cafe that provides community and healthy food for everyone, regardless of means.
For breakfast, it serves open-faced toasts, quiches, waffles and yogurt granola bowls. If you're looking for lunch, the restaurant serves salads, sandwiches, soups and panini.
A Place At The Table's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Kelsey B., who was one of the first users to visit A Place At The Table on January 29th, wrote, "Such a great addition to the Warehouse District and downtown Raleigh in general!"
Andrew W. noted, "A pay-what-you-can cafe with great sandwiches that are served quickly. I've been to A Place At The Table a dozen times now, and I've had only great experiences."
Yelper Whitney T. wrote, "The food alone would be reason to come back, but the cheerful vibe, friendly staff, ample space, and easily-accessed outlets and WiFi are what will have me hanging out here in the future."
A Place At The Table is open weekends from 8am-3pm, and Tuesday-Friday from 7am-2pm. (It's closed on Monday.)