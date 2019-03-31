Craving bubble tea? Here are Raleigh's top 3 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bubble tea spots in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Sir Walter Coffee
Photo: kevin f./Yelp
Topping the list is Sir Walter Coffee. Located at 145 E. Davie St., the cocktail bar, which offers coffee and tea, bubble tea and more, is the highest rated bubble tea spot in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp.
2. Anise Pho
Photo: anise pho/Yelp
Next up is Glenwood South's Anise Pho, situated at 222 Glenwood Ave., Suite #113. With 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and vegetarian spot, offering bubble tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. ICool Thai Rolled Ice Cream & Bubble Tea
Photo: icool thai rolled ice cream & bubble tea/yelp
ICool Thai Rolled Ice Cream & Bubble Tea, located at 3001 Hillsborough St., Suite #120, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and bubble tea four stars out of 18 reviews.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.