Craving burgers? Here are the 4 best spots in Fayetteville

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger joints in Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Bubba's 33
Photo: bubba's 33/Yelp
Topping the list is Bubba's 33. Located at 500 Westwood Shopping Center, this is the highest-rated burger spot in Fayetteville, boasting four stars out of 209 reviews on Yelp.
The chain's menu includes Bubba's Bacon Burger, made with its signature beef and bacon grind patty with Bubba sauce, American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion; the Aloha Burger with an Angus beef patty with a Hawaiian glaze, Canadian bacon, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion; and the Spicy Habanero Burger, made with an Angus beef patty topped with Habanero Heat sauce, charred jalapeno and onion blend, fried jalapeno cream cheese, Bubba sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Yelper Ashley R. wrote, "Best burgers in Fayetteville! We always have awesome service and delicious food! The bacon burger is hands down the best! Awesome prices too! Enough entertainment but not too loud to have a conversation if you aren't interested in watching TV. We have been about five times lately and it hasn't disappointed yet!"
2. Will's Grill
Photo: emily t./Yelp
Next up is Will's Grill, situated at 4011 Sycamore Dairy Road. With four stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite. Burger options include the Cowboy Burger with cheese, bacon and barbecue sauce; the Sycamore Station Burger with lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup and mustard; and the Hula Burger, made with shredded cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and pineapples.
3. Deep Creek Grill
Photo: Caleb w./Yelp
Deep Creek Grill, located at 1122 Person St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score burgers, barbecue and cheesesteaks 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews. Look for both the cheeseburger and hamburger options, which come a la carte and in combinations with fries and a drink. Add-ons include lettuce, egg, cheese, tomato and bacon. Pair your burger with an array of sides, including french fries, fried okra, tater tots, onion rings and mozzarella cheese sticks.
4. Five Guys
Photo: Christina B./Yelp
Five Guys, the fast-food chain, is another go-to, with four stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. As with its other locations, the spot offers hamburgers, cheeseburgers, bacon burgers, little hamburgers, little bacon burgers and little bacon cheeseburgers. The unlimited free toppings include mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, ketchup, mustard, relish, green peppers and more. Head over to 2811 Raeford Road to try it for yourself.