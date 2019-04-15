Food & Drink

Craving more Game of Thrones? GOT-themed food available at Shake Shack

Did you catch the first episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 Sunday night?

If you're craving more, you can indulge in Game of Thrones-themed dishes at Shake Shack.

The Dracarys Burger is a double Monterey Jack cheeseburger sourced from the finest head of cattle Seven Kingdoms has to offer. It's topped with bacon, and a fiery Shack Sauce. But a word of warning, it could be too hot for non-Targaryens!

SEE ALSO: Official 'Game of Thrones' Oreos and beer are coming!

You can also cool off with the Dragonglass Shake. The custard shake is frozen with packed snow harvested beyond the Wall and hand churned by members of the Night Watch.

The items are around for a limited time. The burger is $10.99 and the shake is $6.49. Check your area locations for participation.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!

RELATED: HBO Go and Hulu experience outage ahead of Game of Thrones premiere
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodrestaurantshake shackhboburgers
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News