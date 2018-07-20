Craving Greek? Here are the top 3 choices in Fayetteville

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Greek restaurants around Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Pharaoh's Village
Photo: haroun a./Yelp
Topping the list is Pharaoh's Village. Located at 2425 Hope Mills Road, this is the highest-rated Greek restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting five stars out of 211 reviews on Yelp. According to its website, the establishment offers a selection of kebabs, lamb kofta, gyros and tabbouleh, as well as other family recipes passed down through the generations.
Start your meal with kosharri: rice, lentils and pasta topped with garlic tomato sauce, garbanzo beans and crispy fried onions. Need something heartier? There's the Pharaoh's Steak sandwich -- a sirloin steak chopped and grilled with your choice of onions, green peppers and mushrooms, and topped with melted provolone, lettuce and tomatoes with Pharaoh's house sauce in a warm sub roll.
Yelper Meagan M., who reviewed it on July 15, wrote, "So glad we found this hidden gem! Not only was it amazing service but the food was absolutely incredible. ... You're missing out if you don't come try this place."
2. George's
Photo: jean k./Yelp
Next up is George's, situated at 6238 Yadkin Road. With 4.5 stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, the Greek spot has proven to be a local favorite. Try the Grecian Delight -- a garden salad topped with grilled chicken and feta cheese with pita bread. Craving something sweet? End your night with traditional baklava or cheesecake.
"This place is awesome. If you want the best gyros in town you have to come to George's or you're wasting your money," wrote Yelper Jerry P.
3. Alberto's Restaurant
Photo: alberto's restaurant/Yelp
Alberto's Restaurant, located at 6829 Fillyaw Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Greek spot four stars out of 20 reviews. Lunch specials include Alberto's combo grilled chicken, served with Greek salad and a side of tzatziki sauce and pita bread. Vegetarian? Try the spinach pie combo, which comes with lemon soup or a side salad.
Yelper Dallas W. wrote, "Our favorite Greek place in town. We got so much food for around $20 and the food was phenomenal. Service was excellent!"