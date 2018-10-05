Craving Italian? Check out Clayton's top 5 choices

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Clayton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
1. Venero's Pizzeria
Photo: Lois D./Yelp
Topping the list is Venero's Pizzeria, situated at 9973 US Highway 70 West. With four stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza, pasta and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.
Start your meal with appetizers like garlic knots, fried calamari, stuffed mushrooms topped with seasoned breadcrumbs and more. Main dishes include spaghetti with meatballs; fettuccini Alfredo tossed with butter cream and pecorino romano cheese; and penne with imported pancetta, Italian plum tomatoes, vodka and cream.
2. Anthony's Italian Pizza and Pasta
Photo: Allison J./Yelp
Anthony's Italian Pizza and Pasta, located at 12989 US 70 Business Highway W, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot four stars out of 55 reviews. On the menu, standout pasta options include the lobster ravioli, linguine with clams and manicotti. Pizzas, subs, stromboli, calzones and Sicilian pies are also available.
3. Primo Pizza
Photo: Mrs. R./Yelp
Primo Pizza is another go-to, with four stars out of 38 Yelp reviews. The family-owned spot specializes in New York-style pizzas, with meat lovers, vegetarian and Hawaiian pies. Or try the popular New Yorker pizza topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers and onion. Head over to 226 E. Main St. to see for yourself.
4. Ray's Pizza
Photo: ray's pizza/Yelp
Next up is Ray's Pizza, situated at 529 NC Highway 42 West, which has four stars out of 27 reviews on yelp. Visitors can expect classic pizzas, as well as Mediterranean feta and roasted red pepper salads, wings doused in lemon pepper, honey mustard and spicy barbecue sauces and more.
5. 3 Olives Pizza & Deli
Photo: crystal h./Yelp
Finally, there's 3 Olives Pizza & Deli, a local favorite with four stars out of 17 reviews. Stop by 1225 Amelia Church Road to hit up the Italian spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings. It also has locations in Raleigh and Garner.
The menu features baked ziti, lasagna, hot and cold subs and calzones. Pizza lovers, try the Meat Supreme with pepperoni, beef, ham, sausage and bacon; or the Veggie Supreme with green peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives. (Find the full menu here.)