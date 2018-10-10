Craving Mexican food? Here are 3 new eateries to try in Raleigh

Lola's Beach Bar
1803 Glenwood Ave., Five Points
Photo: Phoebe N./Yelp
Lola's Beach Bar recently opened its doors, offering street tacos, burritos and nachos along with margaritas, beer and tequila.
Menu options include the Baja blackened fish, Portobello Veggie Delight (beer-soaked portobello "steak" with avocado corn salsa) and the Quinoa Beach Bowl with grilled chicken, quinoa, spinach, diced tomatoes and avocado, and topped with pineapple and mango salsa. (Find the full menu here.)
Lola's Beach Bar currently holds 3.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Pritesh P., who reviewed the new establishment on Oct. 2, wrote, "A trendy gem located at Five Points in Raleigh. It's a unique, fun, lively and beach-themed restaurant concept that I really enjoyed."
Aaron H. noted, "Great concept, but maybe trying too hard. Food was pedestrian. Ambiance and waitstaff are amazing."
Lola's Beach Bar is open from 3:30 p.m.-midnight from Monday-Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.
Taco Bell Cantina
2304 Hillsborough St., Wade
Photo: adam z./Yelp
Next up, there's now a Taco Bell Cantina across from North Carolina State. The cantina concept features beer, hard cider, sangria and frozen cocktails along with the usual fast-food fare and a few new additions.
Try shareable appetizers you won't see at traditional Taco Bell locations, like the jalapeno dippers and quesadilla nachos.
On the special drinks menu, you'll find Flat Rock Apple Cider, Landshark Lager, Bud Light and Copperhead Red Ale. Twisted freezes with rum, tequila or vodka are also available.
Taco Bell Cantina currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Adam Z., who reviewed the spot on Aug. 14, wrote, "It's a Taco Bell with alcohol -- what's not to like? ... Everything was running smooth and my food came out perfect."
Sriram S. noted, "Hands down, of all the Taco Bells in the Triangle this is easily the best. They have redecorated the inside with great murals and new tables. ... But definitely the main draw to this place is the addition of boozy slushes to the menu, which you won't find in any other Taco Bell."
Head on over to check it out: Taco Bell Cantina is open from 7 a.m.-midnight from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 7 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Bartaco
4121 Main At North Hills St., Suite 105, Six Forks
Photo: Kat G./Yelp
Nationwide chain Bartaco has opened its first Raleigh outpost. This is its third location in North Carolina; the others are in Asheville and Chapel Hill.
On the menu, look for tacos stuffed with spicy tempura-battered cod and chipotle slaw; achiote-marinated seared chicken with grilled pineapple and tajin; and mojo pork carnitas slow-roasted with tangy mojo sauce. Rice bowls, ceviche and sides like fried plantains and gazpacho are also on offer. (Find the full menu here.)
Bartaco North Hills is off to a strong start with 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Jacqueline G., who visited the eatery on Oct. 6, wrote, "The spicy chorizo was amazing. It definitely had a kick but wasn't an awful spice -- it had a lot of flavor and heat."
Yelper Jasmyn B. wrote, "If you love tacos this is the place for you. From veggie tacos to fresh margaritas and bomb sides like plantains and corn, Bartaco will not disappoint."
Bartaco is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.