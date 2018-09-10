FOOD & DRINK

Craving New American eats? Here are the 3 best spots in Chapel Hill

Photo: Imbibe/Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite restaurant for modern American cuisine?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American spots around Chapel Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture when cravings strike.

1. Elaine's on Franklin



Photo: ashley d./Yelp

Topping the list is Elaine's On Franklin, situated at 454 W. Franklin St. downtown. With four stars out of 142 reviews on Yelp, it is the highest-rated New American restaurant in Chapel Hill. According to its website, the eatery has won awards like N&O Best Restaurants 2017 Silver Medal, the Wine Spectator 2017 Award of Excellence, N&O Best Restaurants 2016 Silver Medal and the Wine Spectator 2016 Award of Excellence.

Menu items include green tomato and avocado gazpacho with roasted chiles, corn, tomatoes, crema and crispy tortilla strips; North Carolina scallops with Spanish rice, tomato gazpacho, olive gremolata, almonds and romesco aioli; and Elaine's warm chocolate cake with pistachio ice cream for dessert.

2. Imbibe



Photo: imbibe/Yelp
Imbibe, located at 108 Henderson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and contemporary American restaurant 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews. It also features a taproom and bottle shop with a focus on beer and wine.

Menu items include chicken and andouille gumbo with goat cheese and scallions; Creole fries with crab bisque, cheese and scallions; and fried cod fillet served on French bread dressed with remoulade, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Fried treats like hush puppies, crab cake balls and popcorn shrimp tossed in Thai chili are also available.

3. Tobacco Road Sports Cafe



Photo: Ed R./Yelp

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe, a sports bar and New American spot that has two patios, is another go-to, with four stars out of 107 Yelp reviews. The owners also operate locations in Raleigh and Durham.

Appetizers include barbecue chicken Sriracha cheddar egg rolls, served with kale slaw and barbecue aioli. For your main course, try the slow-roasted beef ribs smothered in house-made barbecue sauce, grilled salmon on mashed potatoes with sauteed greens and tomato-basil relish or the seared crab cake sandwich on ciabatta bread. (Find the full menu here.) Head over to 1118 Environ Way to try it for yourself.
