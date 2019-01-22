Craving pizza? Here are Clayton's top 4 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizzerias in Clayton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Venero's Pizzeria
Photo: annabelle l./Yelp
Topping the list is Venero's Pizzeria. Located at 9973 US Highway 70 W, it's the highest rated pizzeria in Clayton, boasting four stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.
2. Anthony's Italian Pizza and Pasta
Photo: garrett c./Yelp
Next up is Anthony's Italian Pizza and Pasta, situated at 12989 US 70 Business Highway W. With four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the Italian restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Primo Pizza
Photo: mrs. r./Yelp
Primo Pizza, located at 226 E. Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian eatery, which offers pizza, calzones, pasta and more, four stars out of 40 reviews.
4. Ray's Pizza
Photo: stephen t./Yelp
Then there's Ray's Pizza, a pizzeria tucked inside a BP service station, is another go-to, with four stars out of 27 Yelp reviews. Head over to 529 NC Highway 42 W to see for yourself.