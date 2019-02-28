Craving seafood? Here are Cary's top 5 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in Cary, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Cilantro Indian Cafe
Topping the list is Cilantro Indian Cafe. Located at 107 Edinburgh South Drive, Suite #107, and serving dishes like salmon tikka kabobs and shrimp biryani, it's the highest rated seafood spot in Cary, boasting 4.5 stars out of 278 reviews on Yelp.
2. ZenFish
Next up is ZenFish, situated at 9924 Chapel Hill Road. With 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp, the poke bar, offering bowls and burritos, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Cary Crab House
Cary Crab House, located at 220 Crossroads Blvd., Suite #2460, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cajun and Creole spot four stars out of 143 reviews.
4. Rey's Restaurant
Rey's Restaurant, a steakhouse and brasserie that offers surf and turf and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 133 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1130 Buck Jones Road to see for yourself.
5. Ricci's Trattoria
And lastly, check out Ricci's Trattoria, which has earned four stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers seafood, pizza, pasta and more, at 10110 Green Level Church Road, Suite #108.
