Craving seafood? Here are Fayetteville's top 5 options

316 Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill. | Photo: Jean K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more seafood in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in Fayetteville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Luigi's Italian Restaurant



Photo: anna l./Yelp

Topping the list is Luigi's Italian Restaurant. Located at 528 N. McPherson Church Road, the bar and Italian spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest rated seafood restaurant in Fayetteville, boasting four stars out of 286 reviews on Yelp.

2. 316 Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill



Photo: christopher l./Yelp

Next up is 316 Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill, situated at 316 Owen Drive. With four stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score seafood has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sandpiper Seafood Restaurant



Photo: josette r./Yelp

Sandpiper Seafood Restaurant, located at 411 N. Eastern Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the eatery four stars out of 52 reviews.

4. Salt n Pepper Indian Cuisine



Photo: pinke p./Yelp

Salt n Pepper Indian Cuisine, an Indian spot that serves several seafood dishes, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3401 Raeford Road, Suite A, to see for yourself.

5. Nita's Grill & Deli



Photo: amanda o./Yelp

Finally, check out Nita's Grill & Deli, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli and traditional American spot, which offers seafood and more, at 8200 Cliffdale Road.
