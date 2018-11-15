Cumberland County group distributes 'boxes of love' for Thanksgiving

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4697951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The volunteers pack up boxes of love for Thanksgiving.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help