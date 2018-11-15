Cumberland County group distributes 'boxes of love' for Thanksgiving

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) --They say people show love in different ways and based on the actions of the folks gathering inside one Hope Mills home, you'd think that's what they are doing.
"We have a packing operation. We call it Thanksgiving boxes of love," said organizer DeWayne Webb. "Each box of love has a complete Thanksgiving dinner minus the turkey, which we have in the freezers."
The boxes are for Hurricane Florence victims or anyone who needs a helping hand this holiday season. The organizer told ABC11 the donations have poured in from all over, including 200 turkeys from Butterball.
"It will be a blessing for my family," said volunteer and recipient Tameka Mathis.
If you still need a box, send an email with your contact information to the organizer at Aafitnessclub@gmail.com