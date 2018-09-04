Curry, ice cream and brews: 3 new Raleigh businesses to visit now

FOOD & DRINK

Interested in checking out the freshest new spots in Raleigh? From two food trucks that have graduated to brick-and-mortar spots to a gastropub, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to open their doors near you.

Curry in a Hurry



Photo: curry in a hurry/Yelp

Head over to 411 W. Morgan St. in downtown Raleigh and you'll find Curry in a Hurry. The business started off as a food truck and recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location at the Morgan Street Food Hall & Market.

The menu offers an array of curries, including green curry chicken with peppers, bamboo shoots, lemongrass and fresh basil. Vegan? Check out the channa masala: chickpeas cooked in a blend of spices and tomato to create a thick and rich curry. Sides include plain naan, a traditional Indian bread baked in a clay oven and topped with clarified butter; garlic naan, which is cooked with fresh garlic and cilantro; and small vegetable samosas, which are spiced potatoes wrapped in a crispy pastry and served with a sweet date and tamarind chutney.

Two Roosters Ice Cream



Photo: two roosters ice cream/Yelp

Now open at 217 E. Franklin St. in Mordecai is Two Roosters Ice Cream, a shop that serves handcrafted ice cream made from locally sourced milk and cream. Starting off as a food truck in 2014, Two Roosters also has stores in Durham and in Raleigh's Greystone Village Shopping Center.

Visitors can expect flavors that rotate monthly. For the month of September, look for sea salt chip cookie dough, brownie batter and sugar and spice cookie dough. There are also Forever Flavors like the classic chocolate, coffee bourbon and roasted strawberry and honey.

Tapworks
Photo: kristen c./Yelp

Tapworks is a gastropub that opened recently at 222 Glenwood Ave., Suite 109, in Hillsborough. Boasting five stars out of six reviews, it's proven popular with Yelpers and features 50 self-serve taps of beer, cider and wine.

Look for beers like El Sully from 21st Amendment Brewery; Red, White and Brue from Brueprint Brewing Co.; and Hell's Belle from Big Boss Brewing Co. Wine options include California pinot noir from Mark West, Vino Frizzante Bianco from Candoni DeZan Family and more.

Hungry? Pair your booze with some bites, such as the Kick Drum -- five red pepper poppers stuffed with cream cheese and served with raspberry preserve dipping sauce -- or a pulled-pork wrap served with coleslaw and red onion in a tomato basil tortilla.
