Food & Drink

Dame's Chicken and Waffles Durham location to finally reopen Monday

One of Durham's most popular restaurants will reopen after an extended hiatus.

The Durham location of Dame's Chicken and Waffles is expected to reopen Monday at its new location at Liberty Warehouse on Foster Street.

Dame's was previously located on Main Street. The restaurant closed in order to move into a larger space. The move was only expected to take a month or so, but construction issues caused the closure to last more than a year.

ABC11's newsgathering partner the News & Observer spoke with Dame's co-owner Randy Wadsworth about the hiatus and the excitement surrounding the reopening.
