After only selling $6 worth, this TX dad now has booming taco truck thanks to tweets

A young woman named Giselle first made the plea for their taco truck Taqueria El Torito on Saturday, saying that her dad Elias' business is struggling and he had only sold $6 worth of food.
"If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much," she wrote.
Hey Twitter!! I wouldn’t normally do this, but my dad’s taco truck business is struggling, he only sold $6 today. If you could retweet, I would appreciate you so much!! 💕— Giselle (@Liamchampaynee) September 12, 2020
My dad doesn’t take the best food pictures, but he tries his best! 💕💕💕 I promise his food is fire 🔥🔥🔥— Giselle (@Liamchampaynee) September 12, 2020
It turns out, the taco truck appeared to just need a little Twitter love to get business moving. The tweet quickly made the rounds on Twitter, and as of Wednesday morning, it received nearly 10,000 retweets and nearly 9,000 likes.
On Sunday, Giselle said that though her dad doesn't understand social media, "he does want to let everyone know that he is so grateful for everyone who is spreading the word."
Giselle told KTRK-TV that her request was so successful, Elias sold out of everything by 2 p.m. Monday and had to close early.
"Thank you for bringing a smile to his face," she continued, explaining that COVID-19 has been a nightmare for small businesses.
My dad doesn’t understand social media but he does want to let everyone know that he is so grateful for everyone who is spreading the word 💕💕 Thank you for bringing a smile to his face, covid has been a nightmare for small businesses pic.twitter.com/TrSSI2ufx7— Giselle (@Liamchampaynee) September 14, 2020
The taco truck is located at 8740 FM-1960 in Humble.
The Twitter replies were also overwhelmingly positive.
I literally thought this truck was gone. Was my fav truck when it was by Starbucks. Tacos were bomb. I had no idea it moved or where it moved to. I will stop by next time Im in Humble. Help your dad with marketing.— Shawn (@mrshawn16) September 14, 2020
What ana amazing thing you did for your dad. I re-tweeted and you have my commitment to visit and have your dads amazing food next time i am in Houston :) I will bring my family. Be ready. Because we like to EAT!! God Bless you Giselle 🙏— Jose Trevino (@ATTJoseTrevino) September 15, 2020
We’ve been looking for these tacos for the LONGEST time! Can’t wait to go again, best tacos ever 👌🏻— :) (@Asstaafl) September 14, 2020
Giselle's message was even felt beyond Texas.
Is there a place we can send money to? I don't live in Texas but I would love to help support him.— A TRIBE CALLED FLEX (@FakePearBear) September 14, 2020
I wish i could support it from the UK, let us know if he starts something we can send money to.— Eva Brum (@knowitallbutton) September 14, 2020
KTRK-TV reporter and anchor Mayra Moreno gave Taqueria El Torito a shout-out, asking that the public help out a local Hispanic business.
You guys!!!! Let’s help this local Hispanic biz!— Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) September 15, 2020
Giselle has also started an Instagram page for her dad's taco truck. The truck is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.