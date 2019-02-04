Der Biergarten Cary debuts with German food, beer and more

A new beer garden offering a mix of German and traditional American fare has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Der Biergarten Cary, is located at 1080 Darrington Drive, in the spot formerly occupied by Dean's Kitchen + Bar.
The establishment features indoor and outdoor areas for dining and playing games. Look for the sausage platter, sauerkraut balls, bratwurst bites and more on the menu. Der Biergarten Cary also offers an assortment of German beers on tap and in bottles.
With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Der Biergarten Cary has gotten a good response.
Andrew S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 29, wrote, "This place is awesome! It has a really good menu and ambiance. The menu has a variety of food including some German dishes, which were delicious."
Yelper Karen W. added, "I was curious about the sauerkraut balls and they were delicious. They had the perfect amount of breading and sauerkraut. If you go, get them. For dinner, I had the schnitzel. I was blown away!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Der Biergarten Cary is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
