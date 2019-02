Der Biergarten Cary debuts with German food, beer and more

A new beer garden offering a mix of German and traditional American fare has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Der Biergarten Cary , is located at 1080 Darrington Drive, in the spot formerly occupied by Dean's Kitchen + Bar.The establishment features indoor and outdoor areas for dining and playing games. Look for the sausage platter, sauerkraut balls, bratwurst bites and more on the menu . Der Biergarten Cary also offers an assortment of German beers on tap and in bottles.With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Der Biergarten Cary has gotten a good response.Andrew S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 29, wrote, "This place is awesome! It has a really good menu and ambiance. The menu has a variety of food including some German dishes, which were delicious."Yelper Karen W. added , "I was curious about the sauerkraut balls and they were delicious. They had the perfect amount of breading and sauerkraut. If you go, get them. For dinner, I had the schnitzel. I was blown away!"Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Der Biergarten Cary is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.