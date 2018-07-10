FOOD & DRINK

Dining in Durham: 3 new eateries feature African, Mexican and Thai fare

Thai at Main Street. | Photo: Messer K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in exploring the newest restaurants to open in Durham? From an African spot to a Thai establishment, read on for the newest businesses to open their doors around town.

Zweli's



Photo: Antwone V./Yelp

Zweli's is a family-owned African restaurant located at 4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd., Suite 26, in the Oak Creek Village shopping plaza. The menu "is inspired by the chef's Zimbabwean upbringing and her love of spices from all over the world," the eatery explains on Yelp.

Appetizers include vegetable samosas, flame-grilled vegetables, samp and bean curry, quinoa and mango salad and more. For the main course, look for platters of chicken, piri piri chicken or one of three veggie burgers.

Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar



Photo: mindy l./Yelp

Stroll past 2816 Erwin Road, Suite 205, and you'll find Mexican bar Tamale Factory and Tequila Bar. According to its website, the establishment offers handmade tamales served with freshly made crema and salsas de la mesa. Other menu items include guajillo chile-spiked rotisserie chicken, cauliflower fritters in salsa verde with housemade queso fresco, handcrafted cocktails and fresh fruit margaritas.

Thai at Main Street



Photo: randy g./Yelp

Now open at 317 W. Main St. downtown is Thai at Main Street. Menu items include massaman curry, made with potatoes, onions and cashew nuts in coconut milk. Or check out the stir-fried vegetables featuring sauteed broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, baby corn, celery and carrots in a garlic sauce. Fried Bangkok wings, spring rolls and pad Thai round out the menu.
FOOD & DRINK
