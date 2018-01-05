FOOD & DRINK

'Dogwood Bar & Eatery' Debuts On Glenwood Ave.

A new bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 610 Glenwood Ave., the new addition is called Dogwood Bar & Eatery.

This newcomer--the latest creation from Bunch of Fives Hospitality (Anchor Bar, Milk Bar, and Mofu Shoppe)--features local brews, hand-crafted cocktails, and light bar bites like charcuterie and flatbreads.

As part of the first phase of its development plans, the establishment features a wrap-around patio with heat lamps, indoor and outdoor bars, and upscale furniture to lounge in.

For the second phase, Dogwood plans to expand into the space next door at 612 Glenwood Ave. in the spring; the new addition will be dog friendly as well.

On the menu, expect to see signature cocktails like a "Dogwood Old Fashioned" with Old Forester Rye Whiskey, chai tea simple, and Angostura bitters; and "Blind Basil Smash" with basil and jalapeno vodka, lime, simple syrup, ginger beer, and soda.

There are wines and cocktails on tap as well like A Cote Rose from Santa Barbara, California; and "House Mule" with vodka, Gosling's Ginger Beer, and lime.

Rounding things out are draft and bottled beers like Foothills Hoppyum IPA, and White Street Kolsch. (You can check out the full menu here.)

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Monica V., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on December 31st, said: "Love this place! The bartenders are friendly and attentive, the atmosphere is chill yet chic, and the drinks are delicious. It's apparently dog friendly, so I'm guessing it's a great spot for day drinking."

Dogwood Bar & Eatery is now open at 610 Glenwood Ave., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
What you need to know if you're heading to Morgan Street Food Hall in Raleigh
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Starbucks releases return date for Pumpkin Spice Latte
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Kathmandu Kitchen brings Himalayan cuisine to Cary
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News