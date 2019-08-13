Dole recalls baby spinach because of salmonella fears

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Precautionary Limited Recall of Baby Spinach https://t.co/QHB7NfgvTo pic.twitter.com/UUO5fhmV23 — U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) August 12, 2019

Dole is recalling baby spinach sold in 10 states after a random sample tested positive for salmonella.The products being recalled are 6-ounce Dole Baby Spinach bagged packages and 10-ounce Dole Baby Spinach clamshell that have expired.The spinach being recalled has a use-by date of Aug. 5, 2019. Consumers with the recalled spinach are being advised not to eat the product and to discard it immediately.The closest states to North Carolina where the recall is in effect are Tennessee and Virginia.Salmonella is a bacteria that can sicken people who eat contaminated food. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.The illness primarily affects young children, elderly people and others with weaker immune systems.