Food & Drink

Dole recalls baby spinach because of salmonella fears

By
Dole is recalling baby spinach sold in 10 states after a random sample tested positive for salmonella.

The products being recalled are 6-ounce Dole Baby Spinach bagged packages and 10-ounce Dole Baby Spinach clamshell that have expired.

The spinach being recalled has a use-by date of Aug. 5, 2019. Consumers with the recalled spinach are being advised not to eat the product and to discard it immediately.


The closest states to North Carolina where the recall is in effect are Tennessee and Virginia.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can sicken people who eat contaminated food. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The illness primarily affects young children, elderly people and others with weaker immune systems.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktennesseevirginiahealthrecallu.s. & worldsalmonella
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham County man finds 'huge bullet hole' in car after drive home
Raleigh man accused of groping woman in downtown Raleigh
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
Poor, minority families lose when neighborhoods aren't counted in Census
Man killed, 11-year-old boy injured in Friday crash on NC 54
Fayetteville re-evaluating parking enforcement in downtown area
Proposal would charge Durham shoppers 10-cent fee on plastic bags
Show More
Church deacon killed in his home hours after Sunday worship
Man dies after shooting at Hoke County sweepstakes parlor
Vet: Toxic blue-green algae that killed dogs can be hard to see
Vic's Italian Restaurant among Raleigh restaurant week options
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
More TOP STORIES News