FOOD

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week spotlight: Parkside

EMBED </>More Videos

(WTVD)

Raleigh food lovers, prepare to eat!

Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week is fast approaching and more than 40 restaurants will be participating.

That includes Parkside, located across from Nash Park.

Never heard of the name? Well, we're sure you've seen the sign.

The restaurant is home to the longest-running neon restaurant sign in North Carolina.

Watch our spotlight on Parkside in the media player above.

Other participating restaurants include: 18 Seaboard, 42nd Street Oyster Bar, b.good Raleigh downtown, bu ku, Caffe Luna, Capital Club 16, Carolina Ale House, Carroll's Kitchen, Donatos Pizza, Five Star, Hibernian Group, Irregardless Café, Jimmy V's Osteria + Bar, Linus & Pepper's Sandwich Shop, Manhattan Café, Mellow Mushroom, Oak and Dagger, ORO Restaurant & Lounge, Pho Pho Pho Noodle Kitchen + Bar, Plates Kitchen, Raleigh Beer Garden, Royale, Rye Bar and Southern Kitchen, Sullivan's Steakhouse, The Big Easy, The Station at Person Street, Trophy Tap + Table, Tuscan Blu Authentic Italian Cuisine, Vidrio, Virgil's Original Taqueria, Whiskey Kitchen, and XOCO Mexican Grill.

The restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe dinners for either $20 or $30 per person, depending on the venue (tax and tip not included). As a special amenity to downtown employees and other daytime downtown visitors, some restaurants will be offering $5 and $10 lunch specials during Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week.

Learn more here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodrestaurantbusinesscommunityraleigh newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD
Beyu Caffe expanding to Duke University's campus
Raleigh cook competing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Score some deals and freebies on National Drive-Thru Day!
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
More food
FOOD & DRINK
TASTES LIKE SUMMER: Blue Bell's newest treat is sweet and tangy
Beyu Caffe expanding to Duke University's campus
Fig debuts in Raleigh with coffee, cocktails and cafe fare
Craving Japanese? Here are Chapel Hill's top 3 choices
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Person hit by train, killed in Johnston County
Emergency officials continue to warn citizens to stay out of water
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Car slams into propane tank, Fayetteville daycare evacuated
1,642nd victim of 9/11 World Trade Center attack identified
Belk surprises Rolesville high school graduate with $500 shopping spree
TASTES LIKE SUMMER: Blue Bell's newest treat is sweet and tangy
Pence: US will sanction Turkey unless North Carolina pastor freed
Show More
Cab driver robbed at Raleigh mobile home park
Breastfeeding mom: Doctor told me to cover up in his office
Driver in New York threatened, then dragged in road rage fight
Silver Alert issued for missing Raleigh teen
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
More News