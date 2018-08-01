Drink up: 3 new spots for bites and booze in Raleigh

Fig
1000 Brookside Drive, Suite 109, North Central
Photo: fig/Yelp
The new coffee and cocktail bar Fig is situated near the Oakwood Dog Park. In addition to alcohol and caffeinated beverages, the establishment offers a dog-friendly patio and a small menu.
Start your morning with the House Quiche: goat cheese, pecorino and fig preserves with a side of mixed greens. Craving something fruity? Fig offers an acai bowl made with Greek yogurt, almond milk, granola, banana, berries and honey.
The afternoon menu includes the curry chicken salad sandwich with mango chutney, lettuce and tomato; mac and cheese made with pimento cheese and smoked sausage; and a grilled brie and apple sandwich.
As for the cocktails, enjoy the classic old fashioned, boulevardier and French 75, or ask the bartenders for cocktails of their own creations.
The new arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Holly K., who reviewed the new spot on July 20, wrote, "I can't think of a prettier place to have a latte or cocktail. The interior is pretty spacious and they have a nice size patio in the back with room for more tables if they need it. On the back patio they have two large couch seating areas, which makes it a great spot to grab a drink with a group."
Yelper Rachel H. added, "The apple and brie grilled cheese was phenomenal and their macchiato was perfect. I loved the atmosphere, staff and food."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fig is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday-Sunday.
Drink
215 Glenwood Ave., Suite C, Hillsborough
Photo: Drink/Yelp
Drink is a family-owned shop that focuses on family-owned and small production wineries, leading to an "ever-changing stock of wines to experience," according to its website. The spot also hosts private gatherings and specialized tastings.
Drink's current Yelp rating is five stars based on two reviews thus far.
Yelper Anna C. wrote, "If you want to learn more about wine and have fun at the same, time, drink up! This isn't your typical wine tasting; Sandy and Cam make it their business to learn about the winemakers and the passion that they put into the wine."
Barry W. noted, "I find this venue to be intimate and engaging for any oenophiles. I like the wines they present along with the wine distributors. They tend to be very knowledgeable and easy to talk with as they go through their presentations of wines they represent."
Drink is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 1:30-6 p.m. on Thursday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Seoul 116
116 N. West St., Suite 100, Glenwood South
Photo: seoul 116/Yelp
Modern gastropub Seoul 116 is serving up booze and Korean-style bar fare. Wines, Asian beer, sake and cocktails are on offer. Try the adult version of a Capri-Sun with the Miss Korea made with soju, muddled cucumber, lime and mint, and served in a clear pouch with a bendy straw.
In addition to alcohol, the establishment offers a diverse menu. Start your meal with the bulgogi slider: soy-marinated rib-eye, scallion and cucumber kimchi topped with black sesame mayo. For your main course, check out the Korean fried chicken wings, dipped in sweet and spicy sauce and served with pickled radish. End your night with dessert: green tea ice cream with churros or honey butter chip with vanilla ice cream.
Yelpers are excited about Seoul 116, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on the site.
Linda H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 10, said, "This place has great food, Korean music and a laid-back, hip ambiance. If you love cheese I would recommend the truffle corn cheese. The bulgogi sliders were also delicious."
And Ron W. said, "I stopped in on their opening evening and tried out a fun cast-iron roast corn and cheese appetizer, a wonderful spicy pork slider along with some Korean fried chicken. Everything was well prepared, albeit a bit sweet but maybe that was just my choices! The space is modern and a bit industrial."
Head on over to check it out: Seoul 116 is open from 5-9:30 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Friday, and 5-10 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)