Deep-fried drive-thru: State fair food event returns to Raleigh Fairgrounds

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Fair is canceled this fall, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of those traditional, delicious artery-clogging fair foods.Friday through Monday, you can pull up the car to the state fairgrounds in Raleigh and order some fair classics from noon to 8 p.m. Some offerings include:Smoked turkey leg ($13)Corn dog ($5)Hand-cut french fries ($4)Deep-fried Oreos ($5)Deep-fried Snickers bar ($5)You'll have to pay in cash.The fair's cancellation marks the first time since World War II that it will not take place. The fair was scheduled to happen Oct. 15-25 at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh. State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said the junior livestock shows and horse shows usually part of the fair will happen.