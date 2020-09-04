RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Fair is canceled this fall, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of those traditional, delicious artery-clogging fair foods.
Friday through Monday, you can pull up the car to the state fairgrounds in Raleigh and order some fair classics from noon to 8 p.m. Some offerings include:
Smoked turkey leg ($13)
Corn dog ($5)
Hand-cut french fries ($4)
Deep-fried Oreos ($5)
Deep-fried Snickers bar ($5)
You'll have to pay in cash.
The fair's cancellation marks the first time since World War II that it will not take place. The fair was scheduled to happen Oct. 15-25 at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh. State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said the junior livestock shows and horse shows usually part of the fair will happen.
Deep-fried drive-thru: State fair food event returns to Raleigh Fairgrounds
