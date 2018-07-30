Dunkin' Donuts launches first gluten-free product

People with gluten allergies can now run on Dunkin' too.On Monday, the chain announced a new on-the-go menu that features the company's first gluten-free product.The gluten-free fudge brownie is just one of several new items included on the company's new Dunkin' Run menu, which features snacks available for $2 each."We recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions or who choose a gluten-free diet," said the Dunkin' Donuts chief marketing manager.The Dunkin' Run menu is available in stores nationwide.