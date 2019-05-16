Dunkin' introduces coffee-inspired nail polish

Dunkin' has come out with a new line of beverage inspired colors.There are the traditional Dunkin' orange and pink options named Slam Dunkin' and Pretty in Dunkin'.The coffee mogul's latte-inspired colors include Cocoa Mocha, Caramel Craze and Blueberry Crisp.Butter Pecan, Pistachio Almond Fudge and Banana Split will be in honor of Dunkin's seasonal Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream flavored coffees.The polishes will only be at select locations; none of which are in North Carolina.