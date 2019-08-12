Food & Drink

Dunkin' ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites

Dunkin' is proving it's never too early for pumpkin spice.

The coffee and donut chain released its new fall lineup, featuring favorites like pumpkin-flavored coffees, donuts and muffins.

Dunkin' also unveiled new seasonal treats like apple cider donuts and munchkins and the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

The fall-inspired array of goodies officially launch August 21st - still in the heart of summer.

But eight restaurants across the United States are celebrating one week early. They are rebranding from Dunkin' to Pumpkin' and will serve free pumpkin-flavored coffees on Wednesday, August 14th.

Dunkin' hasn't revealed the participating locations just yet, but the first letters of seven of the cities spell out P-U-M-P-K-I-N.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfallfooddunkin'dunkin' donutspumpkin spice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, 11-year-old boy injured in Friday crash on NC 54
Church deacon killed in his home hours after Sunday worship
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
'Outrageous:' Holly Springs family gets $49,000 water bill
1-year-old abducted in High Point found safe
Restaurant sells out of food in wake of threatening racist letter
Airman's act of kindness caught on camera
Show More
Athletes with disabilities learn how to surf at NC beach
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Teen arrested in Sanford motel shooting; 1 dead, brother critical
300 Jeeps gather to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true
Game-worn Zion Williamson shoes sell for $19K
More TOP STORIES News