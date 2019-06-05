Food & Drink

Durham DSS creates outreach projects to stop food insecurity

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Department of Social Services is working to help families get the assistance they need.

In recognition of Hunger Awareness Month, DSS is hosting two outreach projects to combat food insecurity.

The first outreach event happened Wednesday at Go Durham Bus Station. At the event, DSS officials helped citizens fill out food and nutrition applications and provided those who needed it information about other food resources.

The next event will take place June 26 from 1-3 p.m. at J.J. Henderson Towers

If you live in Durham but are unable to make it the events, you can call 919-560-8000 for help concerning food and nutrition services.
