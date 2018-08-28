Durham gets a new grocery store: Sprouts Farmers Market

A new grocery store that emphasizes organic and natural foods has opened its doors in Durham. Called Sprouts Farmers Market, the chain's newest location can be found at 105 W. North Carolina Highway 54.
For those who are unfamiliar, Sprouts is an Arizona-based supermarket chain with hundreds of stores across the country. The new location, the fourth in North Carolina, offers shoppers a multitude of produce and vegetables, along with a juice bar, sandwich station, fresh sushi, health and wellness section, bulk foods and more.
It's still early days for the store, which has just two reviews on Yelp thus far.
Chris K., who reviewed it on Aug. 22, wrote, "Brand spankin' new and just opened today! Super welcoming, friendly and helpful employees! I love the produce department -- the best. Everything looks so fresh and the prices are really good. The fresh meat looks very good too and there's some great deals to be had."
Sprouts Farmers Market is open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
