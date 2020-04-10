Coronavirus

Durham high school student starts feeding program after Durham Public Schools ends its own

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Durham Public Schools shut down its feeding program after an employee came down with COVID-19, one Riverside High School student stepped up.

"As soon as DPS announced they were going to stop their meal distribution on Monday, I knew we had to act ASAP," Elijah King said.

King teamed up with Geer Street Garden on the Durham Neighbors Initiative.

"So this initiative is basically to serve the goal of feeding the community, helping farmers, opening up great businesses like this and hiring back workers," King said.

LATEST: Coronavirus outbreak in North Carolina

In just five days, King raised more than $22,000 and solicited the help of local farmers and food service workers.

"Many farmers and local businesses have food that they have to do something with. They lost their markets being that restaurants have to close. Then there's restaurants like Geer Street that have to close due to COVID 19," King said.

On the menu, a couple different restaurant-curated choices. It comes at no cost to the public but most importantly it's clean eating.

"I pride this initiative on quality meals, healthy quality meals," King said.

While meals are free, donations are accepted. With your generosity, King hopes expand the program, pay restaurant workers and provide more fruits, vegetables and snacks to last a couple days for students.

"If you can pay for them that would be awesome," King said.

Durham Neighbors Initiative hopes to provide 100 meals per day, 500 meals per week and 3,000 in six weeks. They're also seeking volunteers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdurhamhigh schoolfoodcoronavirusgood newsstudents
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Why paying taxes after April 15 may cost you more
Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
COVID-19 LATEST: Patient dies at Orange Co. care facility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Patient dies at Orange Co. care facility
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Why paying taxes after April 15 may cost you more
Nearly 1 in 5 Raleigh-area tenants missed their April rent
Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST
Has CA developed 'herd immunity' to COVID-19?
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces?
Show More
Storms could move in on Easter Sunday
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds
Man jumps off bridge to avoid truck that ran over, killed 2 women
'It was horrific:' Man injured in explosion reflects 1 year later
NC 7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
More TOP STORIES News