On Thursday, Durham Public Schools introduced a sweet potato, kale and mozzarella flatbread that will be available to students.This is the creation of Chef Ricky Moore, of Saltbox restaurants, and Glenda Collins, the Cafe.Earlier this year, 10 Durham chefs and 10 cafe managers designed recipes to meet student's tastes, kitchen limitations and federal meal regulations.All of those recipes will be featured on school lunch menus in the coming months.