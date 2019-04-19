Durham Rescue Mission Easter feast rescheduled due to severe weather

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Rescue Mission was planning on cooking up 700 pounds of BBQ for Friday's big Easter feast. However, the feast has been rescheduled for Saturday due to severe weather.Saturday's starting time is still up in the air.In addition to the BBQ, the Rescue Mission will be serving up 80 gallons of baked beans as well as chili, cole slaw and hot dogs for kids.They are also giving out 1300 Easter baskets."We not only serve the men and women that come to us that are addicted but there's also people that come to us that are not addicted," said Tony Gooch with the Durham Rescue Mission. "Maybe they can't afford that Easter basket for their children or at Christmas time they couldn't afford that toy so we open our doors to the community because we're a part of the community."The mission is giving out 10,000 items of clothing as well as bags of groceries.