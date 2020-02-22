Food & Drink

Durham restaurant closing its doors after building bought out

DURHAM, N.C. -- A Durham restaurant is serving its last plates as it prepares to close for good on Saturday.

Tuesday afternoon, the owners of Piedmont Restaurant announced they will be closing shop after out-of-state buyers purchased the building the restaurant is located in on 401 Foster Street.

"We have some incredibly sad news," the post read. "We just found out that buyers from outside of North Carolina have bought the building Piedmont is in and intend to "recapture" our space at the end of February. We are devastated."



Newsgathering partners at the News & Observer reported that the owners found out via email that the building was sold and they would be losing their space.

Piedmont has been offering seasonal fare from local ingredients for the past decade.

"We have loved being a part of the Durham community for the past decade - supporting local farmers, food artisans, and fisherman and seeing friends and families grow through the years."
