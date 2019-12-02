bar

Durham restaurant decking the halls with holiday pop-up bar

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham's Jack Tar & the Colonel's Daughter will decking the halls with a holiday pop-up bar through New Year's Eve.

The lounge has been transformed into a winter wonderland in their signature 1950s theme.


The pop-up menu is available Sunday-Thursday 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday- Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight.

