Durham restaurant decking the halls with holiday pop-up bar

Too bad I’m on the clock, Colonel’s Daughter pop up bar has some awesome looking holiday inspired drinks. @RupintaABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/GfUH81dLLn — Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) December 2, 2019

They have food too? Everyone run down here! Wings, ribs, crab Rangoon! #photogheaven pic.twitter.com/cWOunS0SX7 — Jeremy Baker (@FancyPantsWTVD) December 2, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham's Jack Tar & the Colonel's Daughter will decking the halls with a holiday pop-up bar through New Year's Eve.The lounge has been transformed into a winter wonderland in their signature 1950s theme.The pop-up menu is available Sunday-Thursday 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday- Saturday 5 p.m. to midnight.