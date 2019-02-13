FOOD & DRINK

Durham's County Fare closes, goes on the market

County Fare offers rotating food trucks and lots of beer in Durham!

DURHAM, N.C. --
County Fare, a daily food truck rodeo in Durham, has closed indefinitely.

The venue, which opened in April 2018, hosted a rotating mini-food truck rodeo every day.

The business closed at the end of 2018 for winter break, because the venue was mostly outdoors, but now the project is up for sale, according to ABC11's newsgathering partners The News & Observer.

The venue had yard games and picnic tables. Inside, there were 30 different beers on tap along with cans, wine, and cider.



County Fare's website said it is "currently closed." And a brief scroll through its online calendar shows an event hasn't been held in months.

Richard Savarino, one of the four owners, told the N&O the group had an "unbelievably successful" first year, but are still in the process of selling.

In an email obtained by The N&O, co-owner Steve Frasher said staff quit toward the end of 2018, and that since the owners had limited experience, they closed while weighing their options.

The owners originally planned to open back up in 2019.

