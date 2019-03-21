Food & Drink

Durham's top 5 spots for wine, ranked

The Wine Feed. | Photo: Lisa W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to try the top places for wine around Durham?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wine spots in Durham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.


1. Vin Rouge




Photo: liana l./Yelp

Topping the list is Vin Rouge. Located at 2010 Hillsborough Road in Old West Durham, the wine bar, French and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated wine bar in Durham, boasting four stars out of 388 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bar Brunello




Photo: bar brunello/Yelp

Next up is Downtown's Bar Brunello, situated at 117 E. Main St. With five stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar, which offers tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill




Photo: firebirds wood fired grill/Yelp

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, located at 8030 Renaissance Parkway, #Suite 910, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 271 reviews.

4. Gocciolina




Photo: lisa w./Yelp

Gocciolina, a cocktail bar, wine bar and Italian spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 226 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3314 Guess Road to see for yourself.

5. The Wine Feed




Photo: amy s./Yelp

Downtown, check out The Wine Feed, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, at 307 S. Roxboro St.
---

