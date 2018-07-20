FOOD & DRINK

Eastcut Sandwich Bar now open in Durham

Photo: Eastcut Sandwich Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
Sandwich fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer to Durham, called Eastcut Sandwich Bar, is located at 3211 Old Chapel Hill Road.

This counter-service eatery serves up hot and cold East Coast-style sandwiches, including the Dagwood piled high with house-smoked turkey, Swiss, avocado smash, bacon and more; the Parm with crispy Italian cutlet, tomato sauce and a blend of cheeses; and the Buff Chick -- a Southern-fried chicken breast slathered with Buffalo sauce and served with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese. Salads, sides and sweet treats like the salty chocolate chunk cookie are also available. (Find the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has already made a good impression.

Jt. H., who reviewed it on July 19,wrote, "The food was fantastic, the burger was the perfect size. ... The outdoor seating gives it a spacious yet cozy vibe. Looking forward to becoming a regular here!"

Yelper William C. added, "I had the Spicy Gabagool and it was superb. The bread was crispy on the outside and easy to bite through; the meat was delicious and perfectly proportioned to the lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella; and there was just the right amount of Eastcut vin dressing."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Eastcut Sandwich Bar is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
