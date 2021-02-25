Empty Bowls event fights hunger in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every March, Empty Bowls gives people a chance to taste soups from various Durham restaurants. However, this year since people can't gather together for the event, the event will be coming to you.Beginning March 1, participants can pick up their soups at 7 Durham restaurants. On Thursday, March 4, you can enjoy your soups from home while watching a special presentation by Urban Ministries of Durham.UMD connects with the community to end homelessness and fight poverty by offering food, shelter and a future to neighbors in need. Empty Bowls is a major fundraiser for UMD.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor or the 2021 Empty Bowls.