Food & Drink

Polish artists create entire miniature town out of gingerbread

By Krisann Chasarik
Gliwice, POLAND -- Forget about a simple house. One of the most elaborate gingerbread creations in the world is an entire city made out of the sweet stuff.

More than 30 artists in Poland created the gingerbread town. It features 237 houses, a church and a castle. The castle was made out of 3,500 individual gingerbread biscuits all molded by hand. It is surrounded by a moat made out of what else? Gingerbread!

Two chocolate trains snake their way through the city that has a population of a few hundred gingerbread people.

Want the recipe to create your own gingerbread city? We know it includes more than a ton of gingerbread dough, 300 eggs, 66 pounds of powdered sugar and 26 gallons of honey.

The sweet city is on display now in the city of Gliwice, in southern Poland.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholiday recipesholidaybuzzworthyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Raleigh
Two-county high-speed chase ends in crash, deputies say
Live grenade found in dresser donated to Durham Habitat ReStore
No more ankle bracelets for murder suspects in Charlotte
Daughter-in-law charged after woman found dead in Fayetteville home
Police seeking 2 suspects after armed robbery at Durham Subway
NYPD: Razor blade inside officer's sandwich was accidental
Show More
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Efforts in place to assist Wake Forest businesses after parade cancellation
Woman punches mountain lion that killed her dog
Fear in SE Raleigh over 'hit list' targeting gang trial witnesses
Police seeking 4 suspects after armed bank robbery in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News