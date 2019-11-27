Food & Drink

Explosions will sound in Wake County as crews begin to clear rocks ahead of Wegmans construction

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- People living in Wake County may hear a loud horn and explosions starting Monday.

Crews in Wake Forest will start blasting rock at the site of a future Wegmans grocery store.

The next Wegmans will be located on Highway 98 bypass between Capital Boulevard and Siena Drive.

The blasting is expected to continue for several months, depending on the weather and the amount of rock crews determine they need to remove.

Crews said they will sound a horn before and after each controlled explosion.
