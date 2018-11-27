Explore the 4 most popular spots in Raleigh's Five Points neighborhood

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Five Points, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Mami Noras Rotisserie Chicken
Photo: kong l./Yelp
Topping the list is Peruvian spot Mami Noras Rotisserie Chicken. Located at 2401 Wake Forest Road, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 532 reviews on Yelp.
Mami Noras specializes in rotisserie chicken; portion sizes include a quarter, half or full chicken. Also try the yucca fries or plantains as a side, and end the meal with a piece of tres leches cake for dessert.
Yelper Maria A. wrote, "This is a great place for casual and affordable Peruvian dining! This restaurant has a limited menu, which I like as all items are cooked to perfection."
2. Hayes Barton Cafe & Dessertery
Photo: kiara l./Yelp
Next up is Hayes Barton Cafe & Dessertery, situated at 2000 Fairview Road, Suite B. With 4.5 stars out of 231 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
This spot specializes in cakes -- from coconut to peanut butter brownie to German chocolate and beyond. The cafe also offers a wide assortment of savory dishes for dine in or takeout, including meatloaf, crab cakes and chicken pot pie.
Yelper Mike B. noted, "The cake actually tastes as good as it looks! We've never had anything but dessert here. It's always too crowded to eat at the cafe."
3. NOFO @ the Pig
Photo: sujung s./Yelp
New American breakfast and brunch spot NOFO @ the Pig is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2014 Fairview Road, four stars out of 203 reviews.
NOFO @ the Pig is a cafe, market and gift shop all rolled into one. Try the eggs Benedict with a bloody mary for brunch. Then browse the gift shop and market, which features products from local artisans, farmers and musicians.
Yelper Ashia A. noted, "The vanilla latte is the bomb! My apple omelette was really tasty, and I had no complaints about the food or service."
4. Dancing Moon
Photo: dancing moon/Yelp
Dancing Moon, a spiritual shop, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1840 Wake Forest Road to see for yourself.
The shop offers a wide selection of metaphysical books and gifts, including aromatherapy, candles, CDs, incense and crystals. It also offers classes featuring psychics and healers.
Yelper Sheena S. noted, "From the moment you walk in, there's a calming vibe. I was shocked at how busy it was. I've been to several spiritual or metaphysical shops, and I've never seen so much traffic. Not a bad thing!"