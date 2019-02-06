Explore the freshest new businesses to debut in Raleigh

Crunch
Photo: crunch - raleigh/Yelp
A new addition to Hillsborough, Crunch - Raleigh is a gym, cycling class and tanning spot that's located at 1900 Cameron St. With 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp so far, it's still early days for the new arrival.
Kale Me Crazy
Photo: kale me crazy/Yelp
Kale Me Crazy is a spot to score healthy fare, including juice, smoothies, salads and wraps. It recently opened at 2018 Cameron St. The spot has received positive attention so far with five stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
222 Fusion Bistro & Bar
Photo: nancy t./Yelp
222 Fusion Bistro & Bar is a bar and Asian fusion spot, offering tapas and more, that recently opened its doors at 222 Glenwood Ave., Suite #103. With three stars out of three Yelp reviews, the new spot is still building a following.