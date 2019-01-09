FOOD & DRINK

Explore the freshest new eateries to open in Raleigh

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar. | Photo: Lori R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to get to know the newest eateries to open in Raleigh? From an oyster bar to a Mediterranean spot, read on for the newest hot spots to open for business around town.

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar


2340 Bale St., Suite 100
Photo: mary h./Yelp

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar is a new spot to score seafood and more.

This chain restaurant specializes in seafood. Look for oysters, shrimp, mussels, crab legs and more among the offerings. You'll also find fish and chips along with chicken tenders and po'boys on the menu.

The new spot has four stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, indicating positive attention.

Yelper Mary H., who reviewed it on Jan. 2, said, "Great customer service, super fun happy hour, family friendly--here's a place to kick back. Great beer menu, but even better drink specials."

Kiara H. noted, "I had the steamed sampler. The food was great and so was the service. They have daily specials, which includes live Maine lobster on Fridays."

Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Al Aseel


717 E. Martin St., Suite 199
Photo: Zainab F./Yelp

Al Aseel is a Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot.

Specializing in Yemeni fare, look for Chicken Agda--ground chicken with root vegetables that comes sauteed along with rice--among the house specialties. You'll also find lamb specials and kebabs. (Take a gander at the full menu here.)

The new arrival has been favorably welcome to the neighborhood with five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far.

Zaid A., who reviewed it on Dec. 29, wrote, "I ordered Saltah, which is a stew of meat, vegetables, spices and herbs, brought to a boil and served in a hot bowl. It's a little bit bitter, but, when you dig into the bottom, it's really tasty. This dish also comes with a Lamb Haneeth, which is a rice and lamb dish, also tasty."

W K. noted, "Great tasting Yemeni cuisine! I loved the food here. It was spicy, yet very tasteful. The lamb dish I ordered had a nice portion size and I took almost half of it home. Very simple decor."

Al Aseel is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Papa Shogun


111 Seaboard Ave., Suite 118
Photo: Lori R./Yelp

Papa Shogun is a Japanese and Italian spot.

The fusion of Japanese and Italian cuisines produces dishes such as Carbonara Ramen (smoke tonkotsu, pork belly, egg and Parmigiano Reggiano). End your evening with olive oil cake or a cannoli for dessert. This spot's menu changes frequently, but the typical list of offerings can be viewed here.

The new arrival is proving popular in the early going, with a four-star rating our of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Rod F., who reviewed it on Jan. 4, said, "The fusion blew my mind, it was so perfectly melded it was hard to tell a difference between the two cuisines. And it was like a perfect choice of interlocking taste parts. They flowed back and forth."

Carly D. added, "Such a unique culinary experience and unlike any other spot in the Triangle. We tried the yaki onigiri and the pulled mozzarella, both so fresh and yummy."

Papa Shogun is open from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineRaleigh
FOOD & DRINK
Get to know the 5 newest businesses to open in Cary
NC families in food stamp program wonder what will happen if shutdown continues
Best of Fayetteville: The top 5 Japanese eateries to visit now
Shuckin' Shack Oyster Bar makes Central Raleigh debut, with seafood and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Raleigh police officer shot in face after going to suspicious vehicle call
Body found in Durham Co. home after standoff, deputy-involved shooting
Latest models say wintry mix, rain more likely than snow this weekend
'Expensive silliness:' Popular Triangle brewer says shutdown preventing expansion
Family says slain Fayetteville woman, murder suspect grew up together
VIDEO: Principal knocked down in Rolesville High School brawl
'Holding us hostage:' NC woman can't sell home because of government shutdown
Fort Bragg soldiers deployed along US-Mexico border for Operation Faithful Patriot
Show More
New details revealed in investigation of deadly lion attack
Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak 'appears to be over': CDC
New Year, new you: This workout is short, challenging and free
Durham police charge 2 in New Year's Day double homicide
More than 1,000 people to attend summit in Raleigh to discuss future of transportation
More News