Explore the newest businesses to launch in Durham

Photo: Hi-Wire Brewing/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in Durham? From a new brewery and taphouse to a hibachi joint, read on to see the newest businesses to open around town.

Hi-Wire Brewing



Photo: hi-wire brewing/Yelp

Now open at 800 Taylor St., Suite 9-150 in Golden Belt is Hi-Wire Brewing, a brewery. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

The new taproom has nearly 9,000 square feet of indoor space plus room outside for a beer garden and to play lawn games like shuffleboard, table tennis and cornhole, according to its website. The brewery also has 24 taps to sample Hi-Wire's and other local brews.

Yelper Lisa W. wrote approvingly of the bar's spaciousness and kid- and pet-friendliness, adding, "There is ping pong, shuffleboard, futpool and foosball to keep you entertained, a fair amount of parking on site and food trucks to service your tummy should be coming online soon. Service was great considering how busy they were."

Supercuts



Photo: supercuts/Yelp

Stroll past 1815 Martin Luther King Jr Parkway at University Place and you'll find a new outpost of national hair salon chain Supercuts.

It offers haircuts for kids and adults, including a hot towel clean up, trimming of beards and mustaches, hair treatment, coloring and waxing. Customers can schedule an appointment, check in online or via their app, or walk in.

With five stars out of two reviews, it is off to an early positive start.

"I stopped in while on a business trip," said Yelper Michael B., who posted a review on Nov. 29. "My stylist was friendly, helpful and gave me a great haircut. Recommended if you're in the area."

Hibachix



Photo: hibachix/Yelp

Hibachix is a new Japanese spot located at 5400 S. Miami Blvd., Suite 102. It has received four stars from three reviews on Yelp.

It offers entrees of chicken, steak, shrimp and tofu, served with rice, noodles and vegetables, as well as fried rice options and salads. To view the entire menu, click here.

Yelper Jessica R., noted, "I love coming here for dinner whenever I get the chance. They serve a great amount of food for the price and their tofu entree is outstanding. The service is always great too."
