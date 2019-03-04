There's a new bakery in town. The new addition to Falls of Neuse, called Burney's Sweets & More, is located at 4500 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite #100.
This spot is known for its croissants. They come stuffed with different fillings including blueberry, cream cheese, raspberry and more. Burney's Sweets & More also serves up cupcakes, pies and cookies.
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Cory M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 15, wrote, "These croissants are to die for! We stopped in on the first day and loved everything we had."
Yelper Dina D. added, "The glass case has many yummy treats including the croissants, cinnamon buns, cupcakes and cheesecake. The croissants are generously filled with jelly and they all taste great. "
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Burney's Sweets & More is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday, and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Falls of Neuse gets a new bakery: Burney's Sweets & More
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News