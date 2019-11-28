Family greets military daughter with Bojangles upon return home for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina mother and father greeted their daughter at the airport with one of the most quintessential Tar Heel food staples.Craig and Joan Milliken were excited to see their daughter, Kelly, come home for Thanksgiving. Kelly is in the Naval Academy in Maryland and had not been home since last Christmas.She only had one request of her parents: "Can you please bring me Bojangles?"Joan obliged. She waited in the terminal, Big Bo Box in hand."I'm afraid she will be more excited to see the box than to see me," Joan said.While Kelly was undoubtedly excited for the Bojangles, she was definitely more excited to be back with her family for the holiday."It just means everything. We are just so happy to have her home," Joan said.