Family traditions: Make a visit out to Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company

Grab the family and take a visit out to the Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company. Located in rural Bear Creek, North Carolina, this is a truly unique experience to kick off the holidays that you don't want to miss. The family-owned business, with its modest start on a small country farm over 30 years ago, has now expanded into a beautiful 30,000-square foot factory and showroom and sampling bar. Visitors can taste a variety of delicious treats before they buy and can browse through the beautiful holiday and seasonal décor merchandise.
While you're visiting the showroom, pick up delicious desserts and treats to enjoy throughout the holiday season. Skip the hassle of baking this year but still enjoy a variety of your favorite gourmet treats, including the special Scott-family recipe "famous nutty fruitcake", cookies, jams, jellies, mustard, pralines, truffles, coffee, hot apple cider mix, and cocoa made from fresh-shaved chocolate!
Seasonal Hours
Monday - Saturday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Sunday 1:00pm - 5:00pm
(Open Veterans Day November 12, 2018. Extended holiday hours begin after Thanksgiving)
Share the joy and don't forget to pick up gifts for your loved ones. And if you just can't make it out to the store make sure to visit SouthernSupreme.com, which offers a wide selection of mail-order products and information where Southern Supreme products are available.